FORECAST: Active morning with storms and flooding

WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Monday, January 02, 2023
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Tornado Watch for much of Central KY Until 11AM CT/12PM ET
  • Flash flooding threat today with 1 to 3″ likely
  • Monitoring rain/snow chances on Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Active morning already with rounds of thunderstorms, some of which strong with very heavy rainfall. A break from the heavy rain will kick in later this morning but it will remain warm and quite windy. After a break during the evening, another round of strong t-storms (perhaps severe) could re-develop through the overnight into Sunrise Wednesday.

This part of the forecast carries very low confidence at this time but something we’ll be monitoring. Showers push out of the region early Wednesday morning, leaving us dry for the rest of the day. It will still be breezy with gusts near 25 MPH. Clouds clear for the afternoon as we warm to near 60°. Partly cloudy skies are expected Wednesday night as we slide into the 30s.

