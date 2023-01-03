Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: A few storms possible again tonight

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Additional storms tonight closer to midnight could be strong, especially along and east of I-65
  • Drier and cooler midweek
  • Small rain & snow shower chance Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After our afternoon break from the active weather we’ll see the chance for storms to redevelop closer to midnight tonight. It is possible that some of these storms could be strong again, especially along and east of I-65. We’ll be in the 50s tonight.

A few showers may be ongoing Wednesday morning southeast of Louisville, but by mid morning we’ll be dry with clouds already starting to break up. Temperatures will fall into the 40s during the afternoon on Wednesday behind the cold front.

Partly cloudy skies are expected Wednesday night as we slide back down into the 30s.

A few rain and snow showers are possible on Thursday as a low pressure system spins across the Great Lakes. Temperatures look too warm and precipitation rates look too light for this to be an impactful event. Highs will be in the 40s.

Friday is the calmest day of the week thanks to a partly sunny sky and highs in the 40s. By the time Saturday rolls around we’ll see another rain chance as an area of low pressure rolls right through our area. Given this low pressure track, it appears the snow will stay just to our north in Central Indiana this weekend. We’ll keep an eye on it!

