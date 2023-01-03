FORECAST: Flooding will slowly recede into the afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

Flood Watch until 1pm ET

Drying out this afternoon

Another storm chance possible later this evening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain will ease in coverage and in intensity for the rest of the afternoon and early evening hours. Still keep in mind that flooded roadways and swollen creeks/streams will only see modest improvement into the afternoon so use caution!

After a break during the evening, another round of strong t-storms (perhaps severe) could re-develop through the overnight into Sunrise Wednesday. This part of the forecast carries very low confidence at this time but something we’ll be monitoring. We will start off in the 50s with some rain early in the day Wednesday, but with the drying out comes a colder wind which will allow for falling temperatures into the 40s by the afternoon hours. Partly cloudy skies are expected Wednesday night as we slide into the 30s.

