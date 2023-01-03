Former Bills and UofL player talks about Damar Hamlin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The moments following the play that left Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills critically injured was shocking for those at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium to watch. That includes Eric Wood, a former Bills lineman who was in the press box for the game.

Wood, who now lives in Louisville, spoke about those terrifying minutes. Before Hamlin collapsed on the field, Wood said the stadium was electric. But immediately the feeling changed.

“Just from the start, whenever Damar went down, it had a different feel to it. We’re so used to NFL players getting injured each and every week, but this just seemed different from the very start,” Wood said. “And a lot of it was the players’ reaction around him and how quickly the medical staff came out there.”

Eric Wood, former center for the Buffalo Bills and the University of Louisville. Wood is currently the radio analyst on the Buffalo Bills Radio Network. (Source: WAVE News)

The former UofL Cardinal offensive lineman says the stadium went silent.

“To see Damar receive CPR for almost ten minutes trying to revive him on the field was one of the more shocking things I’ve seen in my life,” Wood said. “It was so shocking because it wasn’t a huge hit either. Seemed fairly routine. Shows you how sudden things in life can change.”

Wood, who is a commentator on the Buffalo Bills Radio Network, says this situation is unprecedented. And no one, including those making the decision for the NFL, knew what to do. Wood thinks NFL leadership deserves some grace for not suspending the game earlier.

“We were in press box looking up in the rule book what happens in a situation like this,” Wood said. “Is it a forfeit? Is it a tie? Is it suspended and then replayed later?”

If the decision had been made to continue the game and he was still playing, Wood said he couldn’t have done it.

“There’s no way I would want to go out and compete and I’m as competitive as they come,” Wood said, “and if we forfeit, so be it.”

Wood said his drive back home to Louisville was long and his thoughts were with Hamlin and his family.

