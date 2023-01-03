La Grange man dies after being hit by pickup truck in Henry County

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - A 73-year-old man from La Grange was killed Friday afternoon after he was hit by a truck in Henry County.

Around 7:32 p.m. Kentucky State Police in Campbellsburg were called to respond to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a truck on Kentucky Highway 146 near the 8800 block.

Early investigation found that a 2002 Ford pickup truck was traveling west when it struck Jimmie Cain, who was walking in the westbound lane on Highway 146.

Cain was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and later died.

This is an ongoing investigation.

