Louisville Metro under flash flood warning, WAVE Country impacted by heavy rainfall

One to two inches of rainfall possible in places on Sunday!
One to two inches of rainfall possible in places on Sunday!(Alex Dukhanov | Unsplash)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:59 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The heavy rain coming down Tuesday morning is having an impacts on roads in WAVE Country.

There is a flash flood warning in Jefferson County. This will stay until 10 a.m.

There have been a reports of water over roadways in Hardin County, especially near Gaither Station.

There has also been a report of a water rescue near Bloomfield in Nelson County.

WAVE Country residents are advised to drive with caution if travel is necessary.

Get the latest on the weather from the WAVE Storm Tracking Team by watching this update below:

