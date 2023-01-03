Louisville Metro under flash flood warning, WAVE Country impacted by heavy rainfall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The heavy rain coming down Tuesday morning is having an impacts on roads in WAVE Country.

There is a flash flood warning in Jefferson County. This will stay until 10 a.m.

6:51AM rain totals in the Metro. Flash Flood Warning is in effect for much of the Metro until 10am. Travel with extreme caution or delay your travels until after mid-morning. pic.twitter.com/jwSX4oDPPz — Brian Goode (@BGoodeWAVE3) January 3, 2023

There have been a reports of water over roadways in Hardin County, especially near Gaither Station.

There has also been a report of a water rescue near Bloomfield in Nelson County.

WAVE Country residents are advised to drive with caution if travel is necessary.

Get the latest on the weather from the WAVE Storm Tracking Team by watching this update below:

