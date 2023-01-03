Man dies at hospital after shooting on Arnoldtown Road, sixth homicide of the new year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police responded to the sixth homicide of the new year Tuesday afternoon.

LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said around 4:45 p.m., officers responded to the 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road on a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries shortly after he arrived.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating. Mitchell said all parties involved have been accounted for.

This is the third homicide LMPD responded to on Tuesday.

