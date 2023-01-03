Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

New legislative session begins for lawmakers on Tuesday

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - A new session of the Kentucky General Assembly is getting underway Tuesday.

Kentucky lawmakers could tackle a wide range of issues from flood relief, income taxes, and possibly medical marijuana and sports betting.

They will have 30 days to get their work done.

House and Senate members are swearing in new members Tuesday and taking care of organizational matters, but will also tackle a number of issues from fiscal responsibility, taxes, and possibly education-related issues.

Last summer, both sides came together to pass bipartisan flood relief for Eastern Kentucky and there is word more aid could be coming to that region.

Some lawmakers also plan to hold a rally to push a constitutional amendment to decriminalize personal amounts of marijuana. There was another rally is also planned against income tax reductions.

Taxes could be a hot-button issue this session.

Some lawmakers also say there needs to be something done to address the statewide teacher shortage and some also want Kentucky to have universal preschool.

The legislature will adjourn Friday, then reconvene on February 7, and must adjourn the session at midnight on March 30.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Hurtt was arrested and charged with kidnapping.
Woman arrested after second grader abducted from Southern Indiana elementary school
The shooting happened in 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road.
Man dies at hospital after shooting on Arnoldtown Road, sixth homicide of the new year
Hurtt attended her initial appearance following her kidnapping arrest Monday
Austin Elementary School kidnapping defendant faces more than a decade in prison
Changes to sales tax on services in Kentucky
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page

Latest News

Sherman Minton Bridge ramp lane closure scheduled
Get the latest forecast from the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team.
FORECAST: Afternoon sun with falling temperatures
Louisville Metro police investigate the scene of a January 3, 2023 homicide in the 900 block...
UPDATE: Man identified in Russell neighborhood shooting
Concerns over Brent Spence Bridge
President Biden to visit Kentucky after recent infrastructure announcement
Turn signals now have less strict laws.
Indiana turn signal laws change