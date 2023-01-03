Contact Troubleshooters
Water rescues and flooding impact several counties across WAVE Country

Once the water recedes, then there is debris on the road presenting hazard.
Once the water recedes, then there is debris on the road presenting hazard.(Zoneton Fire Department)
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Flash flooding impacted several people across WAVE County Tuesday.

In Meade county, Laura Thomas said her animals have been flooded in all day and her family is worried about their animals surviving.

“What, less than two weeks ago, we were working very hard to keep our animals alive due to sub-zero temperatures,” Thomas said. “But for farmers who do have animals as their source of income, this has been terrible weather.”

In Bullitt County, residents spent the day trying to stop the flooding from invading their homes.

A Zoneton resident said this is the third time he’s been flooded in, but it hasn’t been this bad in eight years.

“I am just going to shovel as much of this back as I can, you know,” he said. “I’ve got some jobs to get done, but I need to get this done first...It’s bad, but I will clean it up and it will be okay. If it was four feet higher, I would have a flooded house, and I’m glad my house didn’t get flooded.”

Zoneton Fire said their worst flooding area Tuesday was Cedar Creek overflowing onto Stave Mill Road. They said the water level caused a 70-year-old man’s truck to get trapped in the waters around 9:30 a.m.

“People drove out in it, but it was really bad trying to see the roadways to drive,” Zoneton Fire Chief Kevin Moulton said. “When the flood starts getting up, and they are going over across the roadways, some people might think they knew the roads quite well. But you get out and can’t see the roads.”

Moulton said they have made at least five water rescues. His advice is clear: Don’t drive through flooded roadways. Find an alternate route if you can.

