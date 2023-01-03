WAVE Country impacted by heavy rainfall, flash flooding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The heavy rain coming down Tuesday morning is having an impacts on roads in WAVE Country.

Multiple roads are blocked by flash flooding and crews have been out conducting water rescues.

There is a flash flood warning in Jefferson County until 10 a.m.

6:51AM rain totals in the Metro. Flash Flood Warning is in effect for much of the Metro until 10am. Travel with extreme caution or delay your travels until after mid-morning. pic.twitter.com/jwSX4oDPPz — Brian Goode (@BGoodeWAVE3) January 3, 2023

Breckinridge County Schools canceled classes for Tuesday due to the weather conditions.

There have been a reports of water over roadways and road closures in areas such as Jeffersontown, Shepherdsville, Bullitt County and Hardin County.

There has also been a report of a water rescue near Bloomfield in Nelson County. The Zoneton Fire Protection District also made three water rescues in the morning.

WAVE Country residents are advised to drive with caution if travel is necessary.

Get the latest on the weather from the WAVE Storm Tracking Team by watching this update below:

