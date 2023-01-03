Woman arrested after abducting a second-grader from an elementary school is released

AUSTIN, Ind. (WAVE) - A 34-year-old woman was facing kidnapping charges after she was accused of abducting a second-grade girl from a Southern Indiana elementary school Monday afternoon.

Scott County District 1 Superintendent Trevor Jones said a woman jumped the fence, came onto the school’s playground, grabbed the student and took off.

“Our staff notified the office, who notified our school resource officer who notified the local police,” Jones said. “And fortunately, we had the student back within minutes. The adult was arrested within minutes. We are very fortunate that the student is physically fine.”

A letter sent home to families said Scott County District 1 was placed on lockdown until the situation was resolved.

Austin, Indiana police arrested 34-year-old Brittany Hurtt Monday afternoon.

Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin confirmed to WAVE News Hurtt was the suspect arrested in connection to the kidnapping incident.

She was charged with kidnapping, resisting law enforcement, battery resulting in bodily injury to public safety officials, criminal trespassing and public nudity.

UPDATE: According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Hurtt was released from the Scott County Jail Saturday morning.

Jones said the school does not know why the incident occurred, but said the suspect was not related to the victim.

“I have no idea what was in this person’s mind,” Jones said. “But it was a very difficult and strange day.”

“I don’t know the details on that,” Jones said, referring to the public nudity charge. “She had her clothes on when she was on school property.”

Jones said the district is reassessing playground protocol to increase security and safety for students.

“We’re going to reassess our protocols in our playgrounds and during recess and find out how, why and do whatever we need to do to hopefully that this will never happen again,” Jones said.

Parents of students said they wished there was more communication.

“My mom sent me a message on Facebook and was like, ‘is the school on lock down?’,” Alyssa Couch, who has a kindergartener at the school said. “And I was like, ‘I haven’t heard anything about that...That was, kind of, the scariest thing I’ve ever experienced was hearing that there was an incident at the school and the school was on lockdown. “

Jennifer Reese has a second-grade son who attends Austin Elementary School.

“[I was] terrified,” Reese said. “I was absolutely terrified. My son, who goes to the school, he’s in second grade. He is nine years old and he has autism and ADHD. So, I don’t how he is handling a lockdown. I don’t know how long this lockdown took place for. They say it was resolved, but that doesn’t tell me those things about my kid.”

Jones said this was an isolated incident. Counselors will be available for students on Tuesday.

