Woman dies after being shot in Louisville’s Parkland neighborhood

By WAVE Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman has died after she was shot in Louisville’s Parkland neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police officers were called to West Kentucky Street near Victory Park on Tuesday just after 2 a.m.

They found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound when they got there. The woman died before she could be taken to the hospital.

No arrests have been made as the investigation continues. Anyone with information can the Louisville Metro Police Department’s anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous LMPD Crime Tip Portal by clicking or tapping here.

