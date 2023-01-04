Clarksville awaiting carbon monoxide investigation results

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - More than a week after multiple people in Clark County were hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning, the Town of Clarksville is awaiting answers for what happened.

Four people were taken to the hospital over Christmas weekend on reports of high levels of carbon monoxide coming from people’s homes.

The Clarksville Fire Department issued a statement on Dec. 24 alerting residents of the issue and stating dozens of calls had been made from people experiencing effects of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Clarksville Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs said so far, crews responded to more than 100 calls dealing with carbon monoxide, and confirmed New Albany and Jeffersonville Fire Departments also responded to similar calls.

CenterPoint Energy, a gas and electric utility service in the area, said last week the issues were the result of “improper appliance venting” and that colder weather was also a factor in the carbon monoxide issues.

Indiana’s Utility Regulatory Commission said it began an investigation into the incident days later, stating it was unsatisfied with the utility company’s response.

“Our residents want answers as to what caused the dangerous carbon monoxide issues which hit our community over the holidays,” Council President Ryan Ramsey said in a release. “The Clarksville Town Council will do everything in its power to get the answers our residents deserve, and we remain committed to holding those responsible accountable.”

The IURC is reviewing all of CenterPoint Energy’s records surrounding the incident and expected to meet again on Thursday to discuss findings.

Anyone who received medical treatment or may have had appliances damaged due to the carbon monoxide issues are asked to save their receipts or documentation.

