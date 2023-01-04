Fairdale residents react to flooding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Much of WAVE Country got a little more rain than their neighborhoods could handle, including some parts of Fairdale.

“You could genuinely barely see the road,” Gabrielle Taylor, who lives in Fairdale, said. “Like I had to squint my eyes to tell apart the road from all the water and the mud and stuff.”

Taylor said she usually can’t hear the rain, but Monday night’s storm kept waking her up. When she was finally able to go outside, she was surprised.

“Just seeing all of the ditches flood and stuff, I could go out and buy a little propeller boat, and it would take a minute for it to sink,” Taylor said.

One woman had what looked like a miniature lake in her backyard. Another woman had her whole front yard and driveway filled with water.

Ashley Plappert lives on the same street. She’s lived there for years, and she’s used to seeing bad weather.

“The flood we had a few years ago was pretty bad,” Plappert said. “‘09 ice storm was horrible. The wind storm we had, that was horrible. That was in ‘08 I think. Nothing actually compares to ‘97 though. Literally.”

This storm, she watched the water rise before her eyes. She said all she could think of is how she would get out as she watched the water rise.

Plappert said if they get another storm, all she can do is hope and pray it’s not as bad.

Taylor, on the other hand, said she just hopes they cancel school.

A lot of people said that their neighborhood flooding like that isn’t uncommon, and it’s just something they have to deal with.

