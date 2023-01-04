Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Fairdale residents react to flooding

A mini-lake in one woman's backyard.
A mini-lake in one woman's backyard.(WAVE)
By David Ochoa
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Much of WAVE Country got a little more rain than their neighborhoods could handle, including some parts of Fairdale.

“You could genuinely barely see the road,” Gabrielle Taylor, who lives in Fairdale, said. “Like I had to squint my eyes to tell apart the road from all the water and the mud and stuff.”

Taylor said she usually can’t hear the rain, but Monday night’s storm kept waking her up. When she was finally able to go outside, she was surprised.

“Just seeing all of the ditches flood and stuff, I could go out and buy a little propeller boat, and it would take a minute for it to sink,” Taylor said.

One woman had what looked like a miniature lake in her backyard. Another woman had her whole front yard and driveway filled with water.

Ashley Plappert lives on the same street. She’s lived there for years, and she’s used to seeing bad weather.

“The flood we had a few years ago was pretty bad,” Plappert said. “‘09 ice storm was horrible. The wind storm we had, that was horrible. That was in ‘08 I think. Nothing actually compares to ‘97 though. Literally.”

This storm, she watched the water rise before her eyes. She said all she could think of is how she would get out as she watched the water rise.

Plappert said if they get another storm, all she can do is hope and pray it’s not as bad.

Taylor, on the other hand, said she just hopes they cancel school.

A lot of people said that their neighborhood flooding like that isn’t uncommon, and it’s just something they have to deal with.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Hurtt was arrested and charged with kidnapping.
Woman arrested after second grader abducted from Southern Indiana elementary school
Changes to sales tax on services in Kentucky
A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio,...
Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say
Man shot and killed near Mid City Mall
Coroner identifies 28-year-old man shot, killed in Algonquin neighborhood

Latest News

WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, January 03, 2022
WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, January 03, 2022
Once the water recedes, then there is debris on the road presenting hazard.
Water rescues and flooding impact several counties across WAVE Country
Get the latest forecast from the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team.
FORECAST: A few storms possible again tonight
The deep freeze over the weekend brought a water-soaked Christmas for some families.
Repairs to freeze-related flood damage could take months in some cases