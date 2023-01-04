FORECAST: Afternoon sun with falling temperatures

WEATHER HEADLINES

Temperatures drop into the 40s & low 50s by the afternoon

Rain/snow showers possible Thursday night; mainly north of I-64

Additional showers possible this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Morning showers and thunderstorms (mainly across Kentucky) push east quickly this morning. Clouds decrease this afternoon, allowing us to enjoy more sunshine. Temperatures fall from around 60° this morning, into the low 50s and 40s for the afternoon. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected tonight as temperatures slide into the 30s.

Clouds increase tomorrow as an area of low-pressure rotates to our north. Temperatures climb into the 40s Thursday afternoon. Some rain and snow showers are possible tomorrow night; the amount of available moisture will dictate whether showers or drizzle/flurries are seen. Regardless, precipitation chances are the greatest north of I-64. Lows fall below the freezing mark.

Rain showers are possible this weekend.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.