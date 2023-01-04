FORECAST: Lots of sunshine this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

Clouds roll back in tonight

Rain/snow showers possible Thursday night; mainly north of I-64

Additional showers possible this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - West winds are now in control of our weather into the afternoon. That means temperatures will now hold steady or even fall over the next several hours, despite some decent sunshine.

A batch of clouds will move in tonight with perhaps a brief sprinkle here and there with most areas remaining dry.

Clouds increase tomorrow as an area of low-pressure rotates to our north. Temperatures climb into the 40s Thursday afternoon.

Some very light rain and/or snow showers will be possible just after sunset into the overnight hours. Minor if any impacts expected with temperatures remaining near or even just above freezing. We’ll monitor it carefully.

