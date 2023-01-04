Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Lots of sunshine this afternoon

(Source: WAVE News)
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Clouds roll back in tonight
  • Rain/snow showers possible Thursday night; mainly north of I-64
  • Additional showers possible this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - West winds are now in control of our weather into the afternoon. That means temperatures will now hold steady or even fall over the next several hours, despite some decent sunshine.

A batch of clouds will move in tonight with perhaps a brief sprinkle here and there with most areas remaining dry.

Clouds increase tomorrow as an area of low-pressure rotates to our north. Temperatures climb into the 40s Thursday afternoon.

Some very light rain and/or snow showers will be possible just after sunset into the overnight hours. Minor if any impacts expected with temperatures remaining near or even just above freezing. We’ll monitor it carefully.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

