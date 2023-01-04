Gov. Holcomb’s Office releases 2023 Next Level Agenda

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - Hoosiers can take a look at what Gov. Eric Holcomb has planned in 2023 to help provide pathways in Indiana.

The 2023 Next Level Agenda was released by the governor’s office on Wednesday.

Economic development, education and workforce, public health and well-being, community development and good government are priorities for the year, according to the agenda.

Get access to the 2023 Next Level Agenda by clicking or tapping here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.