Lanes on I-64 West blocked due to multi-vehicle crash

TRIMARC confirms the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on I-64 West near Grinstead Drive.(TRIMARC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 brought traffic to a near standstill on Wednesday.

TRIMARC confirms the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on I-64 West near Grinstead Drive, just before the Mellwood Avenue exit.

According to Louisville Metro police spokesman Aaron Ellis, officers responded and found at least five vehicles were involved in the crash.

Louisville Metro EMS was called to check out at least one person who said they had been injured.

As of 12:45 p.m., the right lane and right shoulders have been blocked while crews clear the scene.

Police said the cause of the crash is unknown.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m., TRIMARC confirmed all lanes had reopened and the scene had cleared.

