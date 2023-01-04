Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville man wins first 2023 million dollar prize in Kentucky Powerball drawing

(Kentucky Lottery)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is off to a great start to the new year after winning the first million dollar prize of 2023 in the Kentucky Powerball drawing.

The man, who is wishing to remain anonymous, called the Kentucky Lottery’s winning numbers hotline the following morning after listening to the numbers being called off, according to a release. He saw his ticket matched the first five white ball numbers but not the Powerball, so he won the $1 million prize.

“I was like, ‘wow,’” the man said. “I went to the lottery’s website to pull up the winning details from the drawing and saw there was a one-million-dollar winner in Kentucky.  I thought, ‘hey, that’s me!”

The Jefferson County man showed up at the Kentucky Lottery headquarters on Tuesday and got a check for $715,000, after taxes.

He told officials he is looking to retire and the extra money helps.

“No more work for me, if I can help it,” the man said.

The winning ticket was bought at the Kroger located on New Cut Road in Louisville. Kroger is getting a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

