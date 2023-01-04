Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville postal worker robbed at gunpoint, suspect at large

According to Middletown Police Chief Robert Herman, a United States Postal Service mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint.
By Sean Baute
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Middletown Police Department said a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service (USPS) was robbed at gunpoint on Dec. 29.

USPS said the mail carrier is okay and was unharmed in the incident.

Chief Robert Herman said the postal worker was zip tied and robbed of his postal keys.

Those keys, Herman feared, may have access to mailboxes or drop-off boxes across numerous area codes.

”People are getting into those postal boxes and taking the contents out and sifting through the mail,” Herman said.

Herman said it’s a trend nationwide, but most people shouldn’t be worried.

”They’re not going after the person that’s walking their dog or anything like that,” Herman said, “because they don’t have those keys they’re looking for.”

Herman said to avoid using the big blue drop-offs outside post offices for important things like cash, money orders or gift cards.

Even the City of Middletown had a small check stolen in the mail that was later cashed for thousands of dollars.

Instead of using those containers, walk the mail you’re dropping off into the actual post office, and of course, always be aware of your surroundings.

“Be vigilant,” said Herman. “Be aware of your surroundings, use good common sense. If you see something out of place, say something.”

WAVE News asked USPS if these crimes would prompt any changes to mail carrier procedures but were told the agency could not comment on that end of operations for postal workers’ safety.

If you have information regarding mail theft, you can call the Middletown Police Department at (502) 755-4673 or the postal inspector’s hotline at (877) 876-2455.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

