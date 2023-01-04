Contact Troubleshooters
Man in hospital after shooting in Wyandotte neighborhood

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Wyandotte neighborhood Tuesday evening.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 7:45 p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting on Taylor Boulevard at Camden Avenue.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to UofL hospital and is being treated for what police say are non-life threatening injuries.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD. You may also use the crime tip portal.

