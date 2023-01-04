Man killed in shooting on Arnoldtown Road identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified the 42-year-old man who died on Tuesday afternoon in a shooting on Arnoldtown Road.

Paul A. Turner died from multiple gunshot wounds at University Hospital, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Turner’s death has been ruled as a homicide.

Louisville Metro police said the incident occurred around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday at the 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road.

Officers found a man, later identified as Turner, who had been shot at the location. He was taken to the hospital and died a short time later.

Police said Turner’s death was the sixth homicide of the new year and the third homicide responded to on Tuesday.

All parties in the incident have been accounted for.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.