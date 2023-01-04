Contact Troubleshooters
Man killed in shooting on Arnoldtown Road identified

The shooting happened in 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road.
The shooting happened in 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified the 42-year-old man who died on Tuesday afternoon in a shooting on Arnoldtown Road.

Paul A. Turner died from multiple gunshot wounds at University Hospital, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Turner’s death has been ruled as a homicide.

Louisville Metro police said the incident occurred around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday at the 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road.

Officers found a man, later identified as Turner, who had been shot at the location. He was taken to the hospital and died a short time later.

Police said Turner’s death was the sixth homicide of the new year and the third homicide responded to on Tuesday.

All parties in the incident have been accounted for.

Brittany Hurtt was arrested and charged with kidnapping.
Woman arrested after second grader abducted from Southern Indiana elementary school
Hurtt attended her initial appearance following her kidnapping arrest Monday
Austin Elementary School kidnapping defendant faces more than a decade in prison
Man dies at hospital after shooting on Arnoldtown Road, sixth homicide of the new year
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
Indiana State Police identified the boy found dead inside a suitcase in a Southern Indiana...
Troubleshooter: Video shows “graveyard dirt” belonging to mother accused of killing her son in demonic ritual

Concerns over Brent Spence Bridge
WATCH LIVE: President Biden arrives in northern Ky., commenting on infrastructure investment
President Biden arriving for northern Kentucky visit
In the first meeting of the new year, Metro Council swore in seven new members and elected its...
Metro Council swears in new members, seeks replacement candidates
FORECAST: Lots of sunshine this afternoon