Metro Council swears in new members, seeks replacement candidates

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the first meeting of the new year, Metro Council swore in seven new members and elected its new leadership roles.

The seven members sworn in on Tuesday included Tammy Hawkins (D-District 1), Andrew Owens (D-District 9), Dan Seum Jr. (R-District 13), Jennifer Chappell (D-District 15), Betsy Ruhe (D-District 21), Jeff Hudson (R-District 21) and Khalil Batshon (R-District 25).

Democratic Caucus members elected Councilwoman Paula McCraney (District 7) as Caucus Chair and Councilwoman Cindi Fowler (District 14) as Caucus Vice-Chair, while Republican members of the Minority Caucus re-elected Councilman Anthony Piagentini (District 19) and Councilman Kevin Kramer as the Minority Caucus leaders.

Metro Council also elected Markus Winkler (D-District 17) as the new president, stepping in for former president David James, who previously announced he was stepping down to become Deputy Mayor for Emergency Services as part of Mayor Craig Greenberg’s administration.

Former District 3 councilwoman Keisha Dorsey also stepped down to serve as Greenberg’s Deputy Chief of Staff.

Metro Council said it is now accepting resumes to fill James and Dorsey’s vacant seats in Districts 3 and 6.

“Metro Council serves as the voice of the community,” Winkler said in a release. “Finding the right candidates to fill these roles is a critical responsibility and I would encourage all those interested and eligible to apply.”

The vacancy must be filled within 30 days, according to a Kentucky Revised Statute. Qualified candidates must be 18 years old, a qualified voter and a resident within the territory of the local government and district they are applying to represent for one year.

People who are interested should submit their resume to the Metro Council Clerk through email or by mailing:

Metro Council Clerk

601 West Jefferson St.

Louisville, KY 40202

Metro Council said all applicants’ resumes will need to be received in the Clerk’s office within four business days.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.