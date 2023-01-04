More than 300 pounds of fentanyl seized in DEA’s Louisville division in 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Drug Enforcement Administration said millions of potentially deadly doses of fentanyl were seized across its Louisville division last year.

Across the United States, the DEA said 50.6 million prescription pills laced with fentanyl and 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder over the course of 2022, according to a release.

In the Louisville division, covering Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia, 184,382 pills and 316 pounds of powder were seized.

Officials said two milligrams of fentanyl can be considered a potentially deadly dose. In the last month, the DEA said six out of ten fentanyl-laced pills contained a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl.

“Fentanyl is a national problem and it’s landed right on our doorstep,” Todd Scott, special agent in charge of the DEA’s Louisville Division said in a release. “No one is immune to this scourge. Fentanyl is killing Americans in record numbers and almost every community has been touched by these deaths.”

The DEA said it has seized more than double the amount of fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills that it seized in 2021.

