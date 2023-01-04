Contact Troubleshooters
New natural wine and coffee bar open in Shelby Park

By Josh Ninke
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:49 AM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s a new spot in the Shelby Park area that caters to all wine and coffee needs.

The Breeze Coffee Bar and Wine Shop started at Logan Street Market in 2019, and now it has a full-size location on Shelby Street.

The store serves coffee from Deeper Roots Coffee out of Cincinnati. There’s even a walk-up window to make it even more convenient to get your cup of joe.

There’s an extensive bottle shop and even a wine club with monthly releases.

The other half of the business is called the Canary Club. It features a natural wine bar, as well as a fully-stocked bar.

You can keep up with all of their events, including a supper club, through their website as well as the Breeze Wine and Canary Club Instagram pages.

