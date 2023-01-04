Old Mill Elementary opens new building

Contact Troubleshooters
The school in Bullitt County was not ready for the start of the school year due to supply chain issues, but students and Superintendent Jesse Bacon said it was worth the wait.(WAVE News)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Students at Old Mill Elementary came back from Christmas break and walked into their new building on Wednesday.

The school in Bullitt County was not ready for the start of the school year due to supply chain issues, but students and Superintendent Jesse Bacon said it was worth the wait.

The building has an open concept with tall ceilings and a lot of natural light. It has three corridors divided by grade levels: Kindergarten and First Grades, Second and Third Grades, then Fourth and Fifth Grades.

Each corridor also requires a badge to enter, an important security feature.

Students and teachers also gave input about furniture and classroom designs.

Each classroom also has a large garage-like door, which makes the space feel more open.

The front of the school even has a spiral slide that can be used as a fun reward.

Bacon said research shows kids learn best in open environments, so the layout helps create an inviting and collaborative learning space.

“Whether it be this type of building or a different type of building, we have to ask ourselves ‘What is it that we want our kids to experience as a part of learning?’” Bacon said. “‘Do we want it to be fun and engaging and exciting and authentic?’ If the answer to that question is yes, then we have to design space that they want to be in and that teachers want to be in and provide those types of opportunities.”

The former Old Mill Elementary building sits directly next to Bullitt East High School. Bacon said the building will be renovated to keep up with the growing enrollment of the high school.

