Owensboro Health launches new emergency room visit system
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Owensboro Health has launched a new way for patients to make emergency room visits.

According to a press release, no sign up or app download is needed with this new system.

Officials say when a patient goes to the ER, their cell phone number will be recorded and that’s what activates the system.

The company says the “E-R-Advisor” automatically updates patients throughout their visit.

Once in the system, patients can:

  • See estimated wait times on when they’ll be moved to a treatment room
  • Keep friends and family informed at every step of their visit by sharing a link
  • Get answers to common questions
  • Get updates on the status of their lab results

To learn more about the new system, you can visit Owensboro Health’s website.

