Owensboro Health launches new emergency room visit system

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Owensboro Health has launched a new way for patients to make emergency room visits.

According to a press release, no sign up or app download is needed with this new system.

Officials say when a patient goes to the ER, their cell phone number will be recorded and that’s what activates the system.

The company says the “E-R-Advisor” automatically updates patients throughout their visit.

Once in the system, patients can:

See estimated wait times on when they’ll be moved to a treatment room

Keep friends and family informed at every step of their visit by sharing a link

Get answers to common questions

Get updates on the status of their lab results

To learn more about the new system, you can visit Owensboro Health’s website.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.