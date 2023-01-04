Owensboro Health launches new emergency room visit system
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Owensboro Health has launched a new way for patients to make emergency room visits.
According to a press release, no sign up or app download is needed with this new system.
Officials say when a patient goes to the ER, their cell phone number will be recorded and that’s what activates the system.
The company says the “E-R-Advisor” automatically updates patients throughout their visit.
Once in the system, patients can:
- See estimated wait times on when they’ll be moved to a treatment room
- Keep friends and family informed at every step of their visit by sharing a link
- Get answers to common questions
- Get updates on the status of their lab results
To learn more about the new system, you can visit Owensboro Health’s website.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.