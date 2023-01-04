Contact Troubleshooters
Police identify retired couple killed inside their home

Sharon and Darryl Getman, both in their 80s, were identified as the retired couple found dead inside their Water Village home in Mount Dora, Florida. (WKMG)
By Jerry Askin
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOUNT DORA, Fla. (WKMG) - Police have identified the couple killed inside their home at a senior living facility in Florida over the weekend.

Sharon and Darryl Getman, both in their 80s, were identified as the retired couple found dead inside their Waterman Village home in Mount Dora, Florida.

“I have met their children. They are a beautiful family for sure,” Mount Dora interim police chief Mike Gibson said.

Gibson said a woman, who police are not yet naming, has been identified as a person of interest and is in custody out of state, charged with grand theft auto.

He said she was caught on video surveillance driving away from the Waterman Village community the morning of New Year’s Eve after stealing the couple’s Kia Soul after somehow getting their keys.

Though she’s in custody, the interim chief said she’s not currently charged with murder.

Gibson said he believes the killings were a random act but didn’t share how the couple was killed, citing the active investigation.

He said the woman, who was likely just passing through Mount Dora, first got inside the complex on Dec. 30. Gibson said she asked another resident to take a shower and that resident notified the police.

He said the person of interest was first encountered by security around 3 p.m. on Dec. 30, but somehow made her way back in.

Gibson said the woman most likely got back on the property in some gaps in the fencing.

Waterman Village released a statement Wednesday saying they are shocked and saddened by the recent deaths of their residents.

They also said they are cooperating fully with law enforcement and have extra police on the property at their time.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

