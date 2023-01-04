Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

President Biden to visit Kentucky after recent infrastructure announcement

The visit to Covington is for the major investment of more than $1.6 billion for the Brent Spence Bridge Project.
By Olivia Russell and WAVE Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:50 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - President Joe Biden is set to visit northern Kentucky today.

The visit to Covington is for the major investment announcement of more than $1.6 billion for the Brent Spence Bridge Project.

Officials have said the Brent Spence Bridge is in desperate need of upgrades.

The bridge is 60 years old and carries about double the amount of traffic it was originally designed to carry.

The biggest part of this project is to build a companion bridge for the Brent Spence Bridge to help ease traffic.

The Brent Spence Corridor is also getting improvements in this deal.

The 8-mile stretch from the Western Hills Viaduct in Ohio to Dixie Highway in Kentucky will be fixed.

With so many cars and trucks crossing over the bridge every day, Gov. Andy Beshear said this project will help the entire country and not just Kentucky and Ohio residents.

“This is a project that multiple presidents have promised, that’s been up in Washington for a long time. What it’s going to mean to the northern Kentucky, Cincinnati community, but all of Kentucky, all of Ohio, and all of the country is pretty special. And it’s going to continue this economic job growth that we are seeing that I think is going to continue long after inflation has subsided.”

The governors of Kentucky and Ohio originally asked for 1.66 billion dollars in federal grant funding, but they final amount is looking like 1.635 billion, which is still a historic amount.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Hurtt was arrested and charged with kidnapping.
Woman arrested after second grader abducted from Southern Indiana elementary school
The shooting happened in 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road.
Man dies at hospital after shooting on Arnoldtown Road, sixth homicide of the new year
Changes to sales tax on services in Kentucky
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
Hurtt attended her initial appearance following her kidnapping arrest Monday
Austin Elementary School kidnapping defendant faces more than a decade in prison

Latest News

Hurtt attended her initial appearance following her kidnapping arrest Monday
Austin Elementary School kidnapping defendant faces more than a decade in prison
Kentucky organizations fight to decriminalize cannabis
AG Cameron signs paperwork for Ky. gubernatorial race
He was joined by his wife, mother and other supporters in Frankfort on Tuesday.
AG Cameron signs paperwork for Ky. gubernatorial race