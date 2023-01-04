President Biden to visit Kentucky after recent infrastructure announcement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - President Joe Biden is set to visit northern Kentucky today.

The visit to Covington is for the major investment announcement of more than $1.6 billion for the Brent Spence Bridge Project.

Officials have said the Brent Spence Bridge is in desperate need of upgrades.

The bridge is 60 years old and carries about double the amount of traffic it was originally designed to carry.

The biggest part of this project is to build a companion bridge for the Brent Spence Bridge to help ease traffic.

The Brent Spence Corridor is also getting improvements in this deal.

The 8-mile stretch from the Western Hills Viaduct in Ohio to Dixie Highway in Kentucky will be fixed.

With so many cars and trucks crossing over the bridge every day, Gov. Andy Beshear said this project will help the entire country and not just Kentucky and Ohio residents.

“This is a project that multiple presidents have promised, that’s been up in Washington for a long time. What it’s going to mean to the northern Kentucky, Cincinnati community, but all of Kentucky, all of Ohio, and all of the country is pretty special. And it’s going to continue this economic job growth that we are seeing that I think is going to continue long after inflation has subsided.”

The governors of Kentucky and Ohio originally asked for 1.66 billion dollars in federal grant funding, but they final amount is looking like 1.635 billion, which is still a historic amount.

