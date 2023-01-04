Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Prosecutors: Domestic abuse led to fatal shooting in Madison parking lot

Video shows the victim was beaten with brass knuckles after being shot
Christian Kennedy and Matthew Redd were arrested at the scene and charged with murder and...
Christian Kennedy and Matthew Redd were arrested at the scene and charged with murder and intimidation with a deadly weapon.(WAVE News/Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (Ind.))
By Brett Martin
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - New details have been released from the Jefferson County prosecutor on what led to the deadly shooting in the Madison Precision Products parking lot.

According to documents, a child and his mother fled the scene of a fight just before a man died on Dec. 29.

Christian Kennedy and his cousin, Matthew Redd, are both charged with murder in the shooting of Justin Hall.

On Wednesday, WAVE News obtained documents telling a more accurate story of what happened.

Just before 11 a.m. on Thursday, police were called to the Madison Precision Products parking lot saying a man shot someone in self-defense, according to the documents.

Jefferson County’s Sheriff’s deputies were on the scene of the shooting within three minutes of the call.

The deputy found three people in the lot standing around a truck: Kennedy, Redd and another woman.

The arrest affidavit said Redd told police upfront his sister was dating the victim, and that she was inside the building with her son now.

Redd talked about Hall having a domestic abuse case involving his sister, which police later confirmed happened in DeKalb County.

Police said Kennedy and Redd followed Hall from a grocery store in Versailles to the factory parking lot to confront him. Hall, his girlfriend, and his girlfriend’s son were in one vehicle, while Redd and Kennedy were in the other.

Redd told police his intention was to intimidate Hall.

Deputies obtained footage from the factory to see what happened next.

In surveillance video, the woman is seen immediately leaving with her child into the business. Hall got out of his car, but stayed in the parking lot.

Redd and Kennedy are seen stepping out of the vehicle, and Kennedy is shown pulling a gun right away at Hall.

Hall is seen throwing the first punch, striking Redd in the face. Kennedy is then seen shooting Hall, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Redd then starting punching Hall in the face after he’d already been shot. The rest of the surveillance video showed Redd ditching something in a nearby snow pile, which police later found was a set of brass knuckles he’d been using to hit Hall.

An ISP detective was able to obtain messages sent between Redd and another person talking about what he was planning to do about Hall.

The texts said Redd planned to have his cousin (Kennedy) show up and say the killing was done in self-defense, and that he planned to help cover for him because he served in the military.

The second message was sent just an hour later, stating Hall had gotten out of jail and his girlfriend went to pick him up at a Louisville bus station.

Redd claimed Kennedy had “a trunk full of guns” and could “get away with using deadly force.”

A third text message from Redd told the person what he planned to do after alleged threats and violence from Hall.

Both Redd and Kennedy admitted to police they’d attacked and shot Hall.

The two were arrested at the scene and charged with murder and intimidation with a deadly weapon. Redd was also charged with obstruction of justice.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Hurtt was arrested and charged with kidnapping.
Woman arrested after second grader abducted from Southern Indiana elementary school
Hurtt attended her initial appearance following her kidnapping arrest Monday
Austin Elementary School kidnapping defendant faces more than a decade in prison
The shooting happened in 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road.
Man dies at hospital after shooting on Arnoldtown Road, sixth homicide of the new year
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
Indiana State Police identified the boy found dead inside a suitcase in a Southern Indiana...
Troubleshooter: Video shows “graveyard dirt” belonging to mother accused of killing her son in demonic ritual

Latest News

The Drug Enforcement Administration said millions of potentially deadly doses of fentanyl were...
More than 300 pounds of fentanyl seized in DEA’s Louisville division in 2022
President Joe Biden visited northern Kentucky on Wednesday for the major investment...
FULL VIDEO: President Biden discusses infrastructure in Northern Ky. visit
The skyline of Downtown Louisville from Jeffersonville, Ind.
FORECAST: Cooler weather and a rain/snow chance
Louisville man wins first 2023 million dollar prize in Kentucky Powerball drawing