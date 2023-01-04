Sherman Minton Bridge ramp lane closure scheduled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Commuters who use the Sherman Minton Bridge should be aware of a lane closure this week.

A guardrail on the ramp from I-64 eastbound to I-265 eastbound is being repaired. This means alternating ramp lane closures will begin on or after 9 p.m. Wednesday and remain until 5 a.m. Thursday.

Access from I-64 eastbound to I-265 eastbound will continue to be allowed in the remaining open ramp lane, according to a release from the Sherman Minton Renewal team.

It should be noted that the times listed are just permissible times for the closures. The team said the closures may or may not be in effect for the entire period.

Delays are expected and drivers are advised by the team to be aware of the changing traffic patterns.

