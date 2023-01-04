SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/4

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Overall, not a great setup for anything significant on the wintry side of things. We will lack true Arctic Air for the next few weeks at the very least.

Can we still get wintry weather regardless? Yes, we can. Those events are much more on the marginal side of precipitation types so they can be quite difficult to track in advance. And being on that marginal side, we tend to face all wintry types with this type of pattern...instead of the “snow or nothing” setups we have had so far this season.

The video will go into more detail on this as we could see this get a shake-up again toward February.

We shall see!

