Student who escaped elementary school kidnapping speaks

Stewart shares her experience nearly being kidnapped from her school playground
Stewart shares her experience nearly being kidnapped from her school playground
By Mark Stevens
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SEYMOUR, In. (WAVE) - One of the biggest unanswered questions following Monday’s kidnapping of a elementary student remains: how did the woman grab two students and get away with one unnoticed?

The first child was able to escape Brittany Hurtt’s grip and ran to her teachers.

Seven-year-old Adyson Stewart was standing on the playground Monday in between two pieces of spinning equipment.

She said that’s when a woman jumped over the fence and grabbed her wrist.

“She just jumped over it, I thought something was wrong,” Stewart said. “I thought she was going to run to the teachers but instead she came over and grabbed my arm.”

She said the the woman approached her quietly.

“She grabbed my arm and told me we were going to start a new family, and then she tried to pull me with her,” Stewart said.

Stewart was wearing her jacket unzipped and was able to wriggle out of it because the woman didn’t hold her wrist tightly.

“As soon as I was able to get my hand out of my jacket I ran to my teacher,” Stewart said.

She said four teachers were standing on the blacktop. Far enough away that she couldn’t hear them talking.

“I told her that somebody was getting kidnapped,” Stewart said. “My teacher said, ‘Are you sure?’ Yes I’m sure she did it to me.”

Superintendent Trevor Jones said Hurtt was seen on camera jumping the fence at 12:02 p.m. She took the second child at 12:04 p.m. The school was put on lockdown two minutes later.

Police recovered the kidnapped child at 12:13 when Hurtt’s husband flagged them down because he had the child with him.

Police saw Hurtt running naked in the street and arrested her after a struggle.

“After yesterday night, I started having nightmares and woke up every single hour,” Stewart said.

Stewart said she no longer feels safe at school, and she doesn’t understand why the teachers didn’t act faster.

“My teacher didn’t believe me because she was like are you sure, yeah I’m sure, I wouldn’t make a joke about something so serious,” Stewart said.

Her mother is keeping her out of school for the time being.

Stewart said the school resource officer told her safety changes will be coming.

“The officer said they’re going to be out there for every recess from now on,” Stewart said.

The superintendent said they will be patrolling the perimeter of the playground fence beginning next week and students who wish to remain inside can do so.

The district has taken two bids to replace the existing four foot fence with a six foot one.

The superintendent also said the kidnapping remains under investigation internally.

