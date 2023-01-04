Contact Troubleshooters
Suspect arrested in shooting that left man wounded

Christopher Gutierez-Medina, 20, of Louisville, is charged with assault and wanton endangerment...
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the men wanted in connection with a late December shooting has been arrested.

Louisville Metro police took Christopher Gutierez-Medina, 20, of Louisville into custody on December 31. He was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on charges of assault and wanton endangerment.

His arrest report says Gutierez-Medina is one of three people involved in a December 29 shooting in the 8000 block of National Turnpike. The victim, along with Gutierez-Medina and the two unnamed co-defendants, were in the same vehicle when the four got into an argument.

The report states Gutierez-Medina and the other two men chased the victim’s vehicle and fired at it multiple times. One of the rounds struck the victim in the back.

During an interview with detectives, Gutierez-Medina admitted to being in the vehicle when the altercation happened.

The arrest of Gutierez-Medina came after police saw the car wanted in connection with the shooting driving on Fern Valley road without a license plate. Officers said there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from car and one person inside had marijuana on them.

According to police, the driver told officers a loaded gun with an extended magazine was in the glove compartment. They also found a second magazine in a pocket of the driver.

Bond was set at $50,000 cash for Gutierez-Medina, who is also facing traffic and marijuana possession charges.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

