Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

TSA confiscates throwing knives, flare, torch lighter from passenger

The TSA confiscated a number of items including throwing knives, a flare and a torch lighter.
The TSA confiscated a number of items including throwing knives, a flare and a torch lighter.(TSA_NewEngland)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (Gray News) – The TSA in Boston said on Tuesday they confiscated a collection of contraband someone was attempting to bring onto a plane.

In a Twitter post, the New England TSA said a number of items including a flare, three throwing knives, two magnesium fire starters, and a paracord tactical knife bracelet were all found inside the carry-on bag of a passenger at Logan International Airport.

An image of the items was posted alongside the message.

The TSA regularly catches items deemed too dangerous to take on a plane, with quite a few coming in bizarre packages.

On December 29, the TSA posted a video showcasing the top 10 catches of 2022.

Some of the most interesting catches included a gun hidden in a PlayStation console, a knife hidden in a laptop and a gun hidden inside a raw chicken.

The top spot was taken by candy fentanyl hidden inside Skittles packaging.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Hurtt was arrested and charged with kidnapping.
Woman arrested after second grader abducted from Southern Indiana elementary school
Hurtt attended her initial appearance following her kidnapping arrest Monday
Austin Elementary School kidnapping defendant faces more than a decade in prison
The shooting happened in 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road.
Man dies at hospital after shooting on Arnoldtown Road, sixth homicide of the new year
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
Indiana State Police identified the boy found dead inside a suitcase in a Southern Indiana...
Troubleshooter: Video shows “graveyard dirt” belonging to mother accused of killing her son in demonic ritual

Latest News

Christian Kennedy and Matthew Redd were arrested at the scene and charged with murder and...
Prosecutors: Domestic abuse led to fatal shooting in Madison parking lot
The skyline of Downtown Louisville from Jeffersonville, Ind.
FORECAST: Cooler weather and a rain/snow chance
FILE - Pope Benedict XVI greets the crowd from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at...
Some 200,000 turn out over 3 days to view Benedict XVI’s body
Moonlight Pulido stands by the shore at Harbor Lake Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Los Angeles....
California trying to find, compensate sterilization victims