UPDATE: Man identified in Russell neighborhood shooting

Louisville Metro police investigate the scene of a January 3, 2023 homicide in the 900 block...
By Charles Gazaway and WAVE Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police homicide detectives are in the early stages of the city’s latest homicide investigation.

On Tuesday just after 1:20 p.m., officers were called to Esquire Alley and Roy Wilkins Avenue for a reported shooting. The officers found a man shot when they got there and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office as 42-year-old Jeremiah Buckner.

No arrests have been made and police say there are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information that can help detectives are asked to call the anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be made by using the anonymous Crime Tip Portal.

