WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear to give State of the Commonwealth address

Gov. Beshear said he would discuss hardships faced in the commonwealth and Kentucky’s future as...
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Wednesday, Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear will give his 2023 State of the Commonwealth address before the House and Senate.

Beshear said he would discuss hardships faced by the state, including tornadoes, flooding and COVID-19, as well as addressing inflation and Kentucky’s future as an economic leader.

The speech is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. EST.

