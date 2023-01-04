WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear to give State of the Commonwealth address

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Wednesday, Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear will give his 2023 State of the Commonwealth address before the House and Senate.

Beshear said he would discuss hardships faced by the state, including tornadoes, flooding and COVID-19, as well as addressing inflation and Kentucky’s future as an economic leader.

The speech is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. EST.

