Burger restaurant near Algonquin, Park Hill neighborhood hosts grand opening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new restaurant near the border of the Algonquin and Park Hill neighborhoods hosted a grand opening event on Thursday.

InKredible’s Burgers and Shakes, located at 1800 West Hill Street, has been in the works for the past four years, according to owner Desi Hampton. However, due to pushbacks from the COVID pandemic, the opening was delayed to this year.

Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg was in attendance for the restaurant’s ribbon cutting event on Thursday morning.

The restaurant offers gourmet burgers and chicken sandwiches as well as a variety of specialty milkshakes.

While the grand opening is something to celebrate, Hampton said the week has been bittersweet due to the death of Linkin Bridge’s Ekoe Alexanda, also known as Jeremiah Buckner.

Hampton said he and Buckner’s family were very close.

“He was looking forward to coming to the restaurant and supporting us,” Hampton said. “He was looking forward to us opening up. He was looking forward to so many things. He was just an incredible person. And to see that his life was taken from him in the manner of which it was, it’s heartbreaking.”

Hampton said out of respect for Buckner, the restaurant will remain closed until Jan. 12.

