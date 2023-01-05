Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Burger restaurant near Algonquin, Park Hill neighborhood hosts grand opening

InKredible’s Burgers and Shakes, located at 1800 West Hill Street, has been in the works for...
InKredible’s Burgers and Shakes, located at 1800 West Hill Street, has been in the works for the past four years.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new restaurant near the border of the Algonquin and Park Hill neighborhoods hosted a grand opening event on Thursday.

InKredible’s Burgers and Shakes, located at 1800 West Hill Street, has been in the works for the past four years, according to owner Desi Hampton. However, due to pushbacks from the COVID pandemic, the opening was delayed to this year.

Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg was in attendance for the restaurant’s ribbon cutting event on Thursday morning.

The restaurant offers gourmet burgers and chicken sandwiches as well as a variety of specialty milkshakes.

While the grand opening is something to celebrate, Hampton said the week has been bittersweet due to the death of Linkin Bridge’s Ekoe Alexanda, also known as Jeremiah Buckner.

Hampton said he and Buckner’s family were very close.

“He was looking forward to coming to the restaurant and supporting us,” Hampton said. “He was looking forward to us opening up. He was looking forward to so many things. He was just an incredible person. And to see that his life was taken from him in the manner of which it was, it’s heartbreaking.”

Hampton said out of respect for Buckner, the restaurant will remain closed until Jan. 12.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Buckner, aka Ekoe Alexanda, was identified as the victim of the Tuesday afternoon...
Jeremiah Buckner, aka Ekoe Alexanda from Linkin’ Bridge, identified as victim of Esquire Alley shooting
TRIMARC confirms the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on I-64 West near Grinstead Drive.
Lanes on I-64 West blocked due to multi-vehicle crash
Louisville postal worker robbed at gunpoint, suspect at large
Hurtt attended her initial appearance following her kidnapping arrest Monday
Austin Elementary School kidnapping defendant faces more than a decade in prison
The shooting happened in 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road.
Man killed in shooting on Arnoldtown Road identified

Latest News

Firefighters battle structure fire in Taylor Berry neighborhood
Louisville Archbishop Fabre on Pope Benedict XVI Passing
Louisville Archbishop Fabre on Pope Benedict XVI Passing
A Crestwood woman faces numerous charges after police say she cut off an emergency-responding...
Crestwood woman cuts off emergency-responding fire truck twice
TSA to hold Louisville hiring event