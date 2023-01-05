Contact Troubleshooters
Cathedral of the Assumption celebrates Mass of the Dead for Pope Emeritus Benedict XIV

Archbishop Shelton Fabre of the Archdiocese of Louisville is here today to talk about the former Pope's passing and the impact it holds.
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Cathedral of Assumption in Louisville celebrated a Mass of the Dead for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI Thursday morning.

Pope Benedict XVI passed away on Dec. 31, the last day of 2022.

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Archbishop Shelton Fabre spoke about the former pope’s passing and the impact it holds.

Pope Benedict XVI named Fabre a bishop in 2006.

“A man who was an introvert, sandwiched between two popes who were extraverts,” Fabre said. “I remember the shy, introverted pope who named me Bishop.

For the funeral in Vatican City, about 50,000 people filled Saint Peter’s Square.

It was a simple, somber, and solemn funeral, as the Vatican wanted.

As the casket came out of Saint Peter’s Basilica, it was welcomed by a round of applause by all those present. Some people even screamed, “Santo subito!”, which means “Make him a saint now,” in Italian.

People there were witnessing a one-of-a-kind and historic moment, as this was the first time that a pope presided over a funeral of a retired pope.

Pope Benedict XVI was the first pope in 600 years to resign, and perhaps not the last. Pope Francis said all along that gesture was a humble and courageous one.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

