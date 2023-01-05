Continuing Coverage: Former students of boarding school in Ohio Co. share their experience

DUNDEE, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police recently arrested three family members who ran a boarding school called Pilgrims Rest Ministry and Reconciliation in Ohio County.

Kelly, Jonathan and Amanda Vanderkooi are each facing abuse charges.

After their arrest, former Pilgrims Rest students are speaking out about the abuse they say they endured in their time at the school.

Ezekiel Umali spent more than a year at the private boarding school. He says the school’s founder Kelly Vanderkooi regularly got physical.

“He grabbed him by the neck from the front, then he picked him up and he slammed him,” Umali said.

Carlos Walsh says he had similar experiences. He was a student at the school from 2007- 2019. He says he broke a rule during his first few days there.

“I was six-years-old,” Walsh said. “This is like a 230 pound man lifting a 30-40 pound six-year-old kid off the ground and he just started shaking me and screaming, and it was with one arm. I remember vividly,” said Walsh.

The former students say the “punishments” came in many different forms.

Walsh says he and his classmates were forced to bear crawl through the woods.

“We would come up when we were told to get up. We would marks left on our hands. We would have cuts. We would have thorns stuck in them,” Walsh said.

Umali says he was forced to hold an upright push up position for a 45-minute bus ride or lay face down on the bus with hands behind the back. He says the ride was usually bumpy, leading to his head smacking the unclean bus floor.

Both students say the abuse wasn’t just physical.

“Mental abuse was pretty big there,” Walsh said. “Being called a re**** every day. Telling us that our parents didn’t want us home.”

“He was like, this is why your mom doesn’t want you,” Umali said. “This is why you’re here. Your mom doesn’t want you. She left you here. You’re with me now.”

Walsh says he was referred to the school by a therapist in Washington State, which is where he’s from.

He remembers at one point, over half of the students were from Washington. He says they were all referred by the same therapist.

While he was a student, Walsh says visits with his family were rare.

“I think the first year I was there, I didn’t see my parents for the whole year,” Walsh said.

He says early on he was allowed to fly home to see them every three months. After he turned 9, he says that stopped. After he turned 14, he says he stopped seeing his family all together.

Walsh says the Vanderkoois limited outside influence, phone calls, and censored students’ mail.

Umali says he sent his parents several letters during his year and a half at Pilgrims Rest. He claims there are several letters they never received.

He also says his parents sent him clothes and other gifts that he never received. Umali believes the Vanderkoois kept the packages from getting to him.

When asked about why he didn’t report the abuse, Umali said he tried telling his parents, but they didn’t believe him. He says students were afraid of telling law enforcement.

“I was so scared. You’re so scared to tell the truth because then they’re gonna know who told, and you’re gonna be in a lot of trouble,” Umali said.

Kelly, his son Jonathan and his wife Amanda were all arrested on different abuse charges.

They were in court Tuesday, entering not guilty pleas.

Walsh and Umali say the Vanderkoois used faith to justify their actions. Walsh says the curriculum was very Christian focused.

Both former students agree there is no explaining the abuse they say they endured.

“There isn’t a day that goes by where I wake up in my bed and I think, ‘oh I’m not in the school anymore. And it’s been four years,’” Walsh said.

Kelly, Jonathan, and Amanda Vanderkooi (Ohio Co. Jail)

