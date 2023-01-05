Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Crews making repairs on I-71 in Henry, Oldham counties

(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers in Henry and Oldham counties should be aware of Interstate 71 pothole patching and repairs being done over the next few days.

In Henry County on Thursday, the crew will begin in the northbound lanes from mile marker 24 at the Oldham County line to mile marker 38. The crew will then switch to the southbound lanes from mile marker 38 to mile marker 24, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

In Oldham County, the crew will begin in the northbound right lane from Exit 18 for KY 393 toward Buckner to mile marker 24 at the Henry County line. The crew will then switch to the southbound right lanes from mile marker 24 to Exit 14 for KY 329 toward Crestwood. The crew will switch again to the northbound right lane from Exit 14 to Exit 18 if time allows, according to KYTC.

KYTC said an overnight closure is scheduled from 8 p.m. on Thursday to 7 a.m. on Friday between mile marker 19.5 and mile marker 20.5 to finish installing a shoulder barrier wall for construction of a new interchange.

Drivers are advised to proceed through work zones with caution.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Buckner, aka Ekoe Alexanda, was identified as the victim of the Tuesday afternoon...
Jeremiah Buckner, aka Ekoe Alexanda from Linkin’ Bridge, identified as victim of Esquire Alley shooting
TRIMARC confirms the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on I-64 West near Grinstead Drive.
Lanes on I-64 West blocked due to multi-vehicle crash
Louisville postal worker robbed at gunpoint, suspect at large
Hurtt attended her initial appearance following her kidnapping arrest Monday
Austin Elementary School kidnapping defendant faces more than a decade in prison
The shooting happened in 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road.
Man killed in shooting on Arnoldtown Road identified

Latest News

Drivers in Bullitt County may experience delays if traveling on Interstate 65 on Thursday due...
I-65 South maintenance work scheduled in Bullitt County
TRIMARC confirms the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on I-64 West near Grinstead Drive.
Lanes on I-64 West blocked due to multi-vehicle crash
Concerns over Brent Spence Bridge
‘An investment in America’s heartland’: Biden discusses infrastructure improvements in Northern Ky.
Sherman Minton Bridge ramp lane closure scheduled