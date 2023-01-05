Crossing guard hit by car outside of Boyle County school

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A school crossing guard is recovering after being hit while on the job in Boyle County, and parents say they aren’t surprised.

Danville Police tell us it was a little after 7:30 Wednesday morning when a crossing guard who was working in front of Boyle County High School was hit by a car. Police say he was thrown onto the hood of the car before hitting the pavement.

Parents say they’ve been worried about the traffic in this area for a while now.

“We’re seeing a lot of speeding drivers, even through town. And a lot of drivers on cell phones, just not paying attention. It is a major problem in this area,” said Boyle County parent Chris Brown.

With one child at the Middle School and the other at the High School, Brown knows how busy Perryville Road gets and has been worried it would become dangerous, too.

“It’s concerning when you get a text from school that there’s been a major accident in front of the school and not knowing if the kids had gotten there yet,” said Brown.

While no kids were hurt, Police say 57-year-old Donald Buck Sawyer was trying to stop traffic on Perryville Road to let cars from the high school exit. Sawyer was wearing a reflective vest and using a traffic-directing wand. Even so, the driver of a Kia Rio didn’t stop.

“The operator of that vehicle failed to see him and stuck him. He went up onto the hood of the car and then hit the pavement,” said Danville Police Department Assistant Chief Glenn Doan.

Doan says they’ve seen an increase in rear-end collisions, speeding and distracted drivers. And while Doan says Sawyer doesn’t have life-threatening injuries, the accident could have been so much worse.

“Especially if you’re driving through school traffic, know there could be cars darting in and out of parking lots or side streets. Or there could be someone there directing traffic. Know your surroundings. Watch your speed,” said Doan.

Doan says Sawyer is recovering now. He also says they believe poor visibility and weather conditions played a role in the collision.

