Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Crossing guard hit by car outside of Boyle County school

Crossing Guard hit by car outside of Boyle County School
By Grason Passmore
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A school crossing guard is recovering after being hit while on the job in Boyle County, and parents say they aren’t surprised.

Danville Police tell us it was a little after 7:30 Wednesday morning when a crossing guard who was working in front of Boyle County High School was hit by a car. Police say he was thrown onto the hood of the car before hitting the pavement.

Parents say they’ve been worried about the traffic in this area for a while now.

“We’re seeing a lot of speeding drivers, even through town. And a lot of drivers on cell phones, just not paying attention. It is a major problem in this area,” said Boyle County parent Chris Brown.

With one child at the Middle School and the other at the High School, Brown knows how busy Perryville Road gets and has been worried it would become dangerous, too.

“It’s concerning when you get a text from school that there’s been a major accident in front of the school and not knowing if the kids had gotten there yet,” said Brown.

While no kids were hurt, Police say 57-year-old Donald Buck Sawyer was trying to stop traffic on Perryville Road to let cars from the high school exit. Sawyer was wearing a reflective vest and using a traffic-directing wand. Even so, the driver of a Kia Rio didn’t stop.

“The operator of that vehicle failed to see him and stuck him. He went up onto the hood of the car and then hit the pavement,” said Danville Police Department Assistant Chief Glenn Doan.

Doan says they’ve seen an increase in rear-end collisions, speeding and distracted drivers. And while Doan says Sawyer doesn’t have life-threatening injuries, the accident could have been so much worse.

“Especially if you’re driving through school traffic, know there could be cars darting in and out of parking lots or side streets. Or there could be someone there directing traffic. Know your surroundings. Watch your speed,” said Doan.

Doan says Sawyer is recovering now. He also says they believe poor visibility and weather conditions played a role in the collision.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Buckner, aka Ekoe Alexanda, was identified as the victim of the Tuesday afternoon...
Jeremiah Buckner, aka Ekoe Alexanda from Linkin’ Bridge, identified as victim of Esquire Alley shooting
TRIMARC confirms the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on I-64 West near Grinstead Drive.
Lanes on I-64 West blocked due to multi-vehicle crash
Hurtt attended her initial appearance following her kidnapping arrest Monday
Austin Elementary School kidnapping defendant faces more than a decade in prison
The shooting happened in 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road.
Man killed in shooting on Arnoldtown Road identified
Rafus Alexander has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Police: Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing alleged robbery suspect

Latest News

A long-running Louisville business for board, tabletop and role-playing games is closing its...
Louisville game store closing after 18 years in business
Sam Smith (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
Sam Smith announces tour, dates in Nashville
Pothole patching crews out on I-71 in Henry, Oldham counties
McCallister stands convicted of shooting and injuring Ronald McDowell in April 2019 in West...
Former city councilman convicted of shooting man sentenced
8 foot, almost 400 lb. white shark pings off Myrtle Beach