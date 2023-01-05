Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Damar Hamlin’s best friend says cardiac arrest was a ‘freak accident’

One of Damar Hamlin’s closest friends, Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas II, spoke about the risky nature of football. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Buffalo Bills released a statement Thursday saying safety Damar Hamlin has shown “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours ... and he is making steady progress” from his on-field cardiac arrest Monday night.

The team said that Hamlin remains critically ill but “appears to be neurologically intact.”

One of Hamlin’s closest friends, Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas II, spoke Thursday morning about the risky nature of football. While he said football is a dangerous sport, he called what happened to Hamlin a “freak accident.”

“It’s just a freak, like a freak play, a freak accident,” Thomas said. “… Colts players, players now, just football, just the world in general – we’re all just like one heartbeat right now. Just all just waiting for Damar to just get healthy. Just waiting for him to just to come out of there.”

Hamlin has been at a Cincinnati hospital since collapsing on the field during the Bills’ game against the Bengals Monday night.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Buckner, aka Ekoe Alexanda, was identified as the victim of the Tuesday afternoon...
Jeremiah Buckner, aka Ekoe Alexanda from Linkin’ Bridge, identified as victim of Esquire Alley shooting
TRIMARC confirms the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on I-64 West near Grinstead Drive.
Lanes on I-64 West blocked due to multi-vehicle crash
Hurtt attended her initial appearance following her kidnapping arrest Monday
Austin Elementary School kidnapping defendant faces more than a decade in prison
The shooting happened in 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road.
Man killed in shooting on Arnoldtown Road identified
Rafus Alexander has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Police: Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing alleged robbery suspect

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear during a Team Kentucky winter storm briefing on December 23, 2022.
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear to hold Team Kentucky update
The skyline of Downtown Louisville from Jeffersonville, Ind.
FORECAST: Few raindrops and snowflakes toward evening
Authorities say eight people, including five children, were found dead from gunshot wounds in a...
8 found fatally shot in Utah home, including 5 children
Residents struggling with mental health will soon have even more resources available to seek...
Louisville expands mental health, suicide prevention initiatives
Police charged Billi Jo Beyer-Langer with four counts of animal neglect with serious injury or...
Officers find dead dogs inside woman’s freezer, police say