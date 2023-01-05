Contact Troubleshooters
Firefighters battle structure fire in Taylor Berry neighborhood

(Louisville Division of Fire)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Around 2:30 a.m. Louisville Fire Department crews responded to a fire in the 2900 block of Taylor Boulevard Thursday.

According to a Facebook post by Louisville Division of Fire, crews arrived on scene in two minutes and found heavy fire coming from the back of an unoccupied two-story home.

Firefighters got into the home, searched and began interior fire attacks. Crews that were outside the home protected neighboring homes from any fire exposure.

LFD said that it took nearly 30 minutes for 25 firefighters to get the fire under control.

The main structure had significant damage and neighboring homes had minor damage.

No injuries were reported.

Louisville Fire Department Arson Investigators are working to find the cause of the fire.

