FORECAST: Few raindrops and snowflakes toward evening

The skyline of Downtown Louisville from Jeffersonville, Ind.
The skyline of Downtown Louisville from Jeffersonville, Ind.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Very light drizzle or flurries this evening
  • Another system Saturday could start briefly as wet snow
  • No signs of Arctic air heading our way

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will continue to take over the skies overhead into the afternoon hours. Temperatures will start to slow in warming with highs generally in the 40s.

A brief period of sprinkles/flurries this evening, however no impacts are expected from the very light precipitation. It will be a cold night with lows in the 30s.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds Friday with the amount of sunshine key on just how warm we can get. Generally looking at upper 30s to some mid 40s across the region.

Friday evening looks dry however moisture will increase afternoon midnight into sunrise on Saturday. It may be briefly cold enough some wet snow to fall before we warm back up to a chilly rain. We’ll watch this but for now roads look to just remain wet.

