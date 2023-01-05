Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Light rain/snow chance this evening

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with your forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain/snow showers possible tonight; mainly north of I-64
  • Additional showers expected this weekend
  • More rounds of rain next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a sunny start, clouds increase throughout the day. Highs climb into the upper 40s this afternoon as southerly wind gusts near 25 MPH. Light rain and snow showers push through the region this evening into tomorrow morning. Warm ground temperatures will help to mitigate travel issues and accumulations.

Lows fall below the freezing mark by Friday morning. A flurry chance continues through Friday the day, gradually fading during the afternoon. Highs tomorrow climb into the low to mid-40s. Friday evening looks cloudy and dry. Showers push into the region late Friday night through Saturday morning as temperatures slide into the 30s.

We’ll keep rain chances around for the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with your forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - January 5, 2023

Most Read

Jeremiah Buckner, aka Ekoe Alexanda, was identified as the victim of the Tuesday afternoon...
Jeremiah Buckner, aka Ekoe Alexanda from Linkin’ Bridge, identified as victim of Esquire Alley shooting
TRIMARC confirms the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on I-64 West near Grinstead Drive.
Lanes on I-64 West blocked due to multi-vehicle crash
Hurtt attended her initial appearance following her kidnapping arrest Monday
Austin Elementary School kidnapping defendant faces more than a decade in prison
The shooting happened in 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road.
Man killed in shooting on Arnoldtown Road identified
Rafus Alexander has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Police: Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing alleged robbery suspect

Latest News

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with your forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - January 5, 2023
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Wednesday, January 4, 2023
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/4
A mini-lake in one woman's backyard.
Fairdale residents react to flooding