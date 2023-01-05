FORECAST: Light rain/snow chance this evening

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain/snow showers possible tonight; mainly north of I-64

Additional showers expected this weekend

More rounds of rain next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a sunny start, clouds increase throughout the day. Highs climb into the upper 40s this afternoon as southerly wind gusts near 25 MPH. Light rain and snow showers push through the region this evening into tomorrow morning. Warm ground temperatures will help to mitigate travel issues and accumulations.

Lows fall below the freezing mark by Friday morning. A flurry chance continues through Friday the day, gradually fading during the afternoon. Highs tomorrow climb into the low to mid-40s. Friday evening looks cloudy and dry. Showers push into the region late Friday night through Saturday morning as temperatures slide into the 30s.

We’ll keep rain chances around for the weekend.

