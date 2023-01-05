Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Former city councilman convicted of shooting man sentenced

McCallister stands convicted of shooting and injuring Ronald McDowell in April 2019 in West...
McCallister stands convicted of shooting and injuring Ronald McDowell in April 2019 in West Huntington.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A former Huntington City Councilman found guilty in a shooting that left a man paralyzed was sentenced Thursday in a Cabell County courtroom.

Tom McCallister will spend 2 to 10 years in the department of corrections for malicious wounding and one year for presentation of a firearm.

McCallister stands convicted of shooting and injuring Ronald McDowell in April 2019 in West Huntington.

McDowell was paralyzed in the shooting but died in October. Charges did not change after McDowell’s death, and a judge ruled the death was not to be mentioned during testimony.

McDowell’s sister and father spoke at Thursday’s sentencing. Both urged the judge not to sentence McCallister to home confinement as his attorney requested, due to McCallister’s poor health.

“My brother didn’t deserve what happened to him,” said Ronald’s sister, Leah McDowell. “This has hurt our family. This took our brother from us. He lived in that nursing home for three and a half years, but he had no life.”

“He hit him in the neck, but he was aiming for his head,” said McDowell’s father, Ron McDowell. “McCallister was going to kill him that day.”

McCallister expressed remorse Thursday, telling the judge and McDowell’s family members he was sorry for his actions.

Following the sentencing, McCallister was transported to the hospital by an ambulance due to a medical issue.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Buckner, aka Ekoe Alexanda, was identified as the victim of the Tuesday afternoon...
Jeremiah Buckner, aka Ekoe Alexanda from Linkin’ Bridge, identified as victim of Esquire Alley shooting
TRIMARC confirms the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on I-64 West near Grinstead Drive.
Lanes on I-64 West blocked due to multi-vehicle crash
Hurtt attended her initial appearance following her kidnapping arrest Monday
Austin Elementary School kidnapping defendant faces more than a decade in prison
The shooting happened in 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road.
Man killed in shooting on Arnoldtown Road identified
Rafus Alexander has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Police: Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing alleged robbery suspect

Latest News

A long-running Louisville business for board, tabletop and role-playing games is closing its...
Louisville game store closing after 18 years in business
Sam Smith (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
Sam Smith announces tour, dates in Nashville
Pothole patching crews out on I-71 in Henry, Oldham counties
8 foot, almost 400 lb. white shark pings off Myrtle Beach