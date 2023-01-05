Former city councilman convicted of shooting man sentenced

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A former Huntington City Councilman found guilty in a shooting that left a man paralyzed was sentenced Thursday in a Cabell County courtroom.

Tom McCallister will spend 2 to 10 years in the department of corrections for malicious wounding and one year for presentation of a firearm.

McCallister stands convicted of shooting and injuring Ronald McDowell in April 2019 in West Huntington.

McDowell was paralyzed in the shooting but died in October. Charges did not change after McDowell’s death, and a judge ruled the death was not to be mentioned during testimony.

McDowell’s sister and father spoke at Thursday’s sentencing. Both urged the judge not to sentence McCallister to home confinement as his attorney requested, due to McCallister’s poor health.

“My brother didn’t deserve what happened to him,” said Ronald’s sister, Leah McDowell. “This has hurt our family. This took our brother from us. He lived in that nursing home for three and a half years, but he had no life.”

“He hit him in the neck, but he was aiming for his head,” said McDowell’s father, Ron McDowell. “McCallister was going to kill him that day.”

McCallister expressed remorse Thursday, telling the judge and McDowell’s family members he was sorry for his actions.

Following the sentencing, McCallister was transported to the hospital by an ambulance due to a medical issue.

