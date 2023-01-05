Contact Troubleshooters
Gov. Beshear provides Team Kentucky update

Governor Andy Beshear
Governor Andy Beshear
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear held a Team Kentucky update Thursday afternoon.

Topics included economic development, improvements to infrastructure, and natural disaster response.

During Thursday’s update, Beshear announced Kentucky Personnel Cabinet Deputy Secretary Lindy Casebier would become secretary of the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet following Secretary Mike Berry’s retirement in 2023.

“Lindy’s passion for the arts is unparalleled, and I am so excited that he has agreed to take on this important role at the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet,” Beshear said in a release. “The experience that Lindy brings with him means he will hit the ground running and work hard to support our important tourism and arts sectors as well as our employees.”

Beshear also said he would be working to bring hydrogen investments and jobs to Kentucky by having the commonwealth join in support of the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub.

He also discussed Wednesday night’s State of the Commonwealth Address, recognizing challenges faced in the pandemic while also highlighting economic development and job creation across Kentucky.

Watch the full briefing below:

