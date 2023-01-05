Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

I-65 South maintenance work scheduled in Bullitt County

Drivers in Bullitt County may experience delays if traveling on Interstate 65 on Thursday due...
Drivers in Bullitt County may experience delays if traveling on Interstate 65 on Thursday due to scheduled maintenance.(Brian Johnson & Dane Kantner / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers in Bullitt County may experience delays if traveling on Interstate 65 on Thursday due to scheduled maintenance.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said pothole patching will occur on I-65 South between exit 121 for KY 1526 (Brooks Road) and exit 116 for KY 480 in Bullitt County through 1 p.m.

Drivers should maintain safe driving distances as there will be moving crews along the work zones.

KYTC said signs in the area will notify drivers of the work.

The date and duration of the patching may be adjusted due to inclement weather or other unforeseen delays.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Buckner, aka Ekoe Alexanda, was identified as the victim of the Tuesday afternoon...
Jeremiah Buckner, aka Ekoe Alexanda from Linkin’ Bridge, identified as victim of Esquire Alley shooting
TRIMARC confirms the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on I-64 West near Grinstead Drive.
Lanes on I-64 West blocked due to multi-vehicle crash
Hurtt attended her initial appearance following her kidnapping arrest Monday
Austin Elementary School kidnapping defendant faces more than a decade in prison
The shooting happened in 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road.
Man killed in shooting on Arnoldtown Road identified
Rafus Alexander has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Police: Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing alleged robbery suspect

Latest News

Pothole patching crews out on I-71 in Henry, Oldham counties
TRIMARC confirms the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on I-64 West near Grinstead Drive.
Lanes on I-64 West blocked due to multi-vehicle crash
Concerns over Brent Spence Bridge
‘An investment in America’s heartland’: Biden discusses infrastructure improvements in Northern Ky.
Sherman Minton Bridge ramp lane closure scheduled