I-65 South maintenance work scheduled in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers in Bullitt County may experience delays if traveling on Interstate 65 on Thursday due to scheduled maintenance.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said pothole patching will occur on I-65 South between exit 121 for KY 1526 (Brooks Road) and exit 116 for KY 480 in Bullitt County through 1 p.m.

Drivers should maintain safe driving distances as there will be moving crews along the work zones.

KYTC said signs in the area will notify drivers of the work.

The date and duration of the patching may be adjusted due to inclement weather or other unforeseen delays.

