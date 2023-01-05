Contact Troubleshooters
Kentuckians feeling the effects of high insulin prices

WATCH |Kentucky residents feeling the effects of high insulin prices
By Julia Sandor
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More people in Kentucky are having to ration their insulin supply, putting them in dangerous situations.

People we spoke to say insulin prices are still an issue across the state. Although the price of insulin was capped at $30 for people on state-regulated health insurance plans, many people are not on that plan.

More than 13% of Kentucky’s adult population has been diagnosed with diabetes. Many of these people depend on insulin to stay alive, and if they don’t have insurance, they could be paying hundreds of dollars just to survive.

“An enormous amount of money is being spent on marketing products that are not good for us, and very little is spent on behalf of the public health,” said Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky President and CEO Ben Chandler.

Right now, there haven’t been any bills introduced to the state that discuss the prices of insulin. However, Chandler says they are talking with lawmakers daily.

“We’d like to see any measure put forward that would reduce the cost of insulin because it’s such a chronic problem and a problem that is shared by so many people. You have a tremendous demand for insulin,” said Chandler.

In Lexington, pharmacies are seeing the impact of these prescription prices on patients.

“Insurance, I would say, has been running between $75 to $100 if their insurance covers it. If it doesn’t cover it. We’re talking more than a thousand dollars,” said The Pharmacy Shop owner Clarence Sullivan.

Sullivan adds that ordering insulin can be a struggle as well, with a higher demand and lower supply. In Kentucky alone, diagnosed diabetes costs more than $5 billion each year. So, Chandler says they’re counting on lawmakers to make a change.

Chandler says they hope to make more progress this year and eventually have the price cap across the board.

According to the American Diabetes Association, people with diabetes have medical expenses about 2.3 times higher than those who do not have the disease.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

